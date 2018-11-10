Listen Live Sports

Georgetown holds off Central Connecticut State 85-78

November 10, 2018 8:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan scored 26 points and Georgetown made key 3-pointers down the stretch to beat Central Connecticut State 85-78 on Saturday night.

Govan was 10 of 13 from the field including two 3s. James Akinjo made all eight of his free-throw attempts and finished with 13 points for Georgetown (2-0), which made 11 3-pointers. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from long range. Trey Mourning also chipped in 12 points.

Ian Krishnan made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Central Connecticut State (1-1). Tyler Kohl made four 3s and added 19 points. The Blue Devils were 12 of 25 from long range.

Pickett and Govan hit consecutive 3-pointers to answer back-to-back 3s from Krishnan and Kohl, and the Hoyas led 70-65 with five minutes left. Karrington Wallace made a pair of free throws a minute later to pull the Blue Devils to 70-67. Pickett then made a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-0 spurt to help the Hoyas pull away.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

