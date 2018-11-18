Georgia Southern beats Montana for Bahamas Showcase title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tookie Brown led five Georgia Southern players in double figures with 22 points and the Eagles held on to beat Montana 80-77 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Bahamas Showcase.

Ike Smith added 15 points, Montae Glenn and Alvin Wishart had 11 apiece and Elijah McCadden scored 10 for Georgia Southern.

Ahmaad Rorie scored five points and Michael Oguine added six as the Grizzlies used a 15-3 run to pull within 76-75 with 51 seconds left. Brown answered with a 3-point play and, after Donaven Dorsey made a layup on the other end, David-Lee Jones Jr. hit 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring. Rorie missed two 3-point shots — the latter of which was blocked by Glenn — in the final six seconds.

Georgia Southern (5-0) used runs of 9-0 and 14-1 and shot 60 percent from the field to build a 51-31 lead at the break.

Bobby Moorehead hit two 3-pointers and Pridgett added six points during an 18-3 run to open the second half that trimmed Montana’s deficit to 54-49 with 13:50 to play. The Eagles missed their first six shots while committing seven turnovers in the first 8½ minutes of the second half.

Rorie led Montana (4-1) with 19 points and Oguine scored 18.

