Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Tech warms up on offense, beats East Carolina, 79-54

November 16, 2018 10:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Curtis Haywood II scored a career-high 18 points Friday, and Georgia Tech overcame a slow start to ease past East Carolina, 79-54, as the Yellow Jackets found their lost shooting touch.

Jayden Gardner scored 13 points for ECU (2-2) and Seth LeDay added nine points and nine rebounds off the bench, but the Pirates could not overcome 22 turnovers and a big difference in 3-point shooting.

Tech made 9-of-17 to East Carolina’s 2-of-17, and the Jackets (3-1) coasted after building a 40-22 halftime lead.

The Jackets made 12 3-pointers in a season-opening win over Lamar, which was the most made in a game in head coach Josh Pastner’s two-plus seasons at the helm, but then shot just 27.6 percent from the field in Tuesday’s 66-53 loss at Tennessee, the lowest percentage in Pastner’s tenure. Friday, they hit 9-of-17 long shots.

Advertisement

Jose Alvarado added nine points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for Tech and Michael Devoe, coming back from a toe injury, had 13 points and four steals.

The Jackets missed eight of their first 10 shots and fell behind 9-2 before warming to a 40-24 halftime.

Tech pulled away in the middle of the first half when Haywood hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions before Shembari Phillips followed with a third straight long ball and a bank shot for a 34-18 lead.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates held each of their first three opponents (Delaware State, James Madison and Lamar) under 30 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. The Jackets made 52.9 percent.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets showed improvement on defense by gambling less.

UP NEXT:

East Carolina: The Pirates will be at home Monday night against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets will be at home Wednesday night against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized