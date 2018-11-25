Giants-Eagles Stats

New York 9 10 0 3—22 Philadelphia 0 11 3 11—25 First Quarter

NYG_Barkley 13 pass from Manning (pass failed), 10:38.

NYG_FG Rosas 25, 3:13.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Rosas 51, 9:34.

Phi_FG Elliott 42, 5:19.

NYG_Barkley 51 run (Rosas kick), 4:06.

Phi_Ertz 15 pass from Wentz (Clement run), 1:04.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 6:49.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Adams 1 run (Adams run), 10:11.

NYG_FG Rosas 29, 5:49.

Phi_FG Elliott 43, :22.

A_69,696.

NYG Phi First downs 18 19 Total Net Yards 402 341 Rushes-yards 18-126 29-127 Passing 276 214 Punt Returns 2-25 2-4 Kickoff Returns 3-101 2-51 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25 Comp-Att-Int 26-37-1 20-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 3-22 Punts 3-44.3 4-50.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 11-91 7-46 Time of Possession 27:22 32:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Barkley 13-101, Gallman 5-25. Philadelphia, Adams 22-84, Clement 5-45, Wentz 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_New York, Manning 26-37-1-297. Philadelphia, Wentz 20-28-0-236.

RECEIVING_New York, Barkley 7-41, Beckham 5-85, Ellison 4-77, S.Shepard 4-37, Fowler 2-23, Gallman 2-(minus 2), R.Shepard 1-29, Penny 1-7. Philadelphia, Ertz 7-91, Tate 4-30, Jeffery 3-39, Goedert 3-33, Clement 2-31, Agholor 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

