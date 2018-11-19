Listen Live Sports

Giilyard leads UTEP past feisty DII Eastern New Mexico 66-59

November 19, 2018 11:26 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Evan Gilyard tied a career-high with 29 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and UTEP fought off pesky Division II-member Eastern New Mexico 66-59 on Monday night.

Darius Sawyer’s jumper with 13:40 remaining put the Greyhounds ahead 47-44. Paul Thomas countered with a 3-pointer to tie it, Gilyard made two free throws and UTEP (2-2) never trailed again. Gilyard’s jumper seven minutes later made it 57-52, but Devin Pullum’s 3 and a layup from Chukuka Emili tied it with 4:49 to go.

The Greyhounds didn’t score in a three-minute stretch and the Miners used a 6-0 run to seal the win. Efe Odigie grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points and Paul Thomas added 11 rebounds. UTEP had a 50-35 edge on the glass.

Maurice Coleman led Eastern New Mexico with 13 points and Pullum scored 10.

