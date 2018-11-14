Listen Live Sports

Gilbeck leads Western Illinois in 95-56 win over Dominican

November 14, 2018 10:08 pm
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Seven-footer Brandon Gilbeck scored 19 points and blocked four shots, Isaac Johnson added 18 points and Western Illinois never trailed in beating Division III Dominican (Ill.) 95-56 on Wednesday night.

Freshman Ben Pyle and Zion Young scored 12 points apiece and Kobe Webster had 11 for the Leathernecks (2-1), who forced 22 turnovers and shot 55.9 percent from the field to the Stars’ 38.2 percent.

Gilbeck made a layup, C.J. Duff sank a 3-pointer and Western Illinois opened with a 24-4 run and was never threatened. They were shooting 70.8 percent from the field at one point in the first half and led 50-24 at the break behind Gilbeck’s 11 points.

Johnson’s 3-point play midway through the second half gave the Leathernecks a 34-point lead.

Braquan Echols scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Stars.

