Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Girl shot 7 times at Indiana school performs at Colts game

November 25, 2018 8:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenage girl who was shot seven times at a central Indiana middle school has performed with Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders.

Ella Whistler danced with the cheer squad at Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The Indianapolis Star reports she also sang the national anthem with the school choir.

Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman were shot at Noblesville West Middle School in May by a 13-year-old boy who later admitted to the shooting. Whistler’s family previously said she was shot in the face, neck and chest, and suffered collapsed lungs and several broken bones.

A judge ruled earlier this month that the boy should be held at a state juvenile detention center until he is 18 or deemed rehabilitated.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ella Whistler performed during the Colts’ win wearing her Noblesville West uniform.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration