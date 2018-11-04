Gladbach beats Duesseldorf, moves above Bayern in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Thorgan Hazard scored twice to help Borussia Moenchengladbach return to second in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday.

The Belgian forward, the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, opened the scoring with a penalty early in the second half and sealed the win late after he was sent through by Alassane Plea.

Michael Rensing got his hand to the penalty but couldn’t keep it out for the visitors. Jonas Hofmann got ‘Gladbach’s second goal following a mistake from Kaan Ayhan.

The win sees ‘Gladbach move ahead of Bayern Munich on goal difference, four points behind unbeaten Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Duesseldorf has now lost its last six games and is only above last-place Stuttgart with five points after 10 rounds.

MAINZ ENDS WINLESS STREAK

Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro scored for the third straight game across all competitions but couldn’t prevent Werder Bremen slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Mainz.

The 40-year-old Pizarro came on as a second-half substitute when his side was already two goals down and pulled a goal back when Johannes Eggestein found him at the post in the 78th.

Despite the visitors’ late pressure, Mainz held on to end its six-game run without a win.

Bremen missed the chance to move third above Bayern.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.