Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Glenn Hoddle recovering at home after cardiac arrest

November 23, 2018 10:54 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle has left the hospital and is recovering at home, nearly a month after suffering a cardiac arrest in a TV studio.

A statement released Friday by his representative said “doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now.”

The 61-year-old Hoddle was at BT Sport studios on Oct. 27 when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in London.

Hoddle played 53 times for England and also coached the team from 1996-99, handing David Beckham his international debut. Hoddle played club soccer for Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

