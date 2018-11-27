Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Blackhawks Sums

November 27, 2018 11:10 pm
 
Vegas 3 3 2—8
Chicago 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Carr 1 (Carpenter, Nosek), 2:10. 2, Vegas, Tuch 8, 12:14. 3, Vegas, Eakin 9 (Tuch, Pacioretty), 16:14. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (interference), 17:20.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Forsling 1 (Toews, Saad), 0:29. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 7 (Theodore, Eakin), 6:27 (pp). 6, Chicago, Strome 4 (DeBrincat, Kane), 11:16. 7, Vegas, Reaves 5 (Engelland), 13:16. 8, Vegas, Theodore 3 (Nosek, Engelland), 19:54. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (high sticking), 5:22.

Third Period_9, Vegas, Theodore 4 (Schmidt, Carpenter), 5:48. 10, Vegas, Eakin 10 (Pacioretty, Engelland), 9:52. 11, Chicago, Gustafsson 4 (Strome), 15:15. Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (delay of game), 4:38; Karlsson, VGK, (tripping), 5:38; Manning, CHI, (delay of game), 11:59.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-21-13_43. Chicago 11-9-4_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 13-8-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-9-1 (30-24), Ward 4-2-4 (13-11).

A_21,460 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.

