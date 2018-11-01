Golden Knights-Blues Sum

Vegas 1 1 1—3 St. Louis 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 1 (Fabbri, Thomas), 2:02. 2, Vegas, Bellemare 2, 6:29.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 6 (Maroon, Bozak), 3:11 (pp). 4, Vegas, Haula 2 (Tuch, Theodore), 3:34. 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 2 (Thomas), 6:29. 6, St. Louis, Parayko 3 (O’Reilly, Sanford), 14:49.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Tuch 3 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 8:02 (pp). 8, St. Louis, Bozak 3 (Edmundson), 11:47.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-10-15_34. St. Louis 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 5-5-1 (26 shots-21 saves). St. Louis, Allen 4-2-3 (34-31).

A_16,813 (19,150). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tony Sericolo.

