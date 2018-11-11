Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights-Bruins Sum

November 11, 2018 9:47 pm
 
Vegas 0 1 0—1
Boston 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 2 (Bjork), 2:54. 2, Boston, Lauzon 1 (Moore, Kuraly), 17:51.

Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:58. 4, Vegas, Eakin 5 (Tuch), 10:55.

Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 16 (Krug, Krejci), 16:08 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-12-11_38. Boston 11-17-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 7.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-3-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Boston, Halak 6-1-2 (38-37).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

