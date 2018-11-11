Golden Knights-Bruins Sums

Vegas 0 1 0—1 Boston 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 2 (Bjork), 2:54. 2, Boston, Lauzon 1 (Moore, Kuraly), 17:51. Penalties_Forsbacka Karlsson, BOS, (tripping), 5:43; Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 9:27; Kampfer, BOS, (tripping), 11:55; Carrier, VGK, (tripping), 18:29; Subban, VGK, served by Smith, (tripping), 18:58.

Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 6 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:58. 4, Vegas, Eakin 5 (Tuch), 10:55. Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (holding), 15:05; Nosek, VGK, (tripping), 16:24.

Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 16 (Krug, Krejci), 16:08 (pp). Penalties_Vegas bench, served by Hyka (faceoff violation), 6:42; Kuraly, BOS, (roughing), 12:00; Engelland, VGK, (tripping), 15:40; Pacioretty, VGK, (tripping), 15:40.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-12-11_38. Boston 11-17-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 7.

Goalies_Vegas, Subban 0-3-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Boston, Halak 6-1-2 (38-37).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Steve Miller.

