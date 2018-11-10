Golden Knights-Canadiens Sums

Vegas 2 1 1—4 Montreal 0 3 2—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Hunt 2 (Hyka, Karlsson), 17:40 (pp). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 8 (Smith, Karlsson), 18:37. Penalties_Reilly, MTL, (tripping), 16:29.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Hudon 3 (Mete, Kotkaniemi), 6:04. 4, Montreal, Shaw 3 (Domi, Drouin), 7:09. 5, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 3 (Agostino, Lehkonen), 9:57. 6, Vegas, Tuch 4 (Eakin, Miller), 14:34. Penalties_None.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Karlsson 4 (Hunt, Hyka), 3:27 (pp). 8, Montreal, Shaw 4 (Petry, Domi), 9:20. 9, Montreal, Tatar 7 (Danault), 12:17. Penalties_Lehkonen, MTL, (tripping), 1:52; Miller, VGK, (high sticking), 4:44; Hudon, MTL, (boarding), 6:56; Miller, VGK, (tripping), 16:59.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-9-14_38. Montreal 4-12-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-7-1 (27 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Niemi 4-1-0 (38-34).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:30.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

