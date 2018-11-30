Golden Knights-Canucks Sum

Vegas 1 1 2—4 Vancouver 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 5 (Pettersson), 9:46. 2, Vegas, Carrier 5 (Bellemare, Reaves), 14:00.

Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 9 (Smith, Marchessault), 3:05 (pp).

Third Period_4, Vegas, Pacioretty 10 (Eakin, Tuch), 1:13. 5, Vancouver, Edler 1 (Schaller, Horvat), 2:50. 6, Vancouver, Boeser 6 (Horvat, Gagner), 8:48. 7, Vegas, Karlsson 8 (Smith), 13:35 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-12-11_31. Vancouver 10-14-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 14-8-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 8-9-3 (31-27).

A_16,880 (18,910). T_2:25.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bryan Pancich.

