Golden Knights-Coyotes Sum

|Vegas
|0
|2
|0
|1—3
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Arizona, Stepan 5 (Chychrun), 19:08.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Nosek 2 (Smith, McNabb), 5:50. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Tuch, Eakin), 15:51.
Third Period_4, Arizona, Stepan 6 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 13:11 (pp).
Overtime_5, Vegas, Pacioretty 6 (Theodore), 3:36.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-6-3-5_25. Arizona 12-3-6_21.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 10-8-1 (21 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 4-5-2 (25-22).
A_14,151 (17,125). T_2:38.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.