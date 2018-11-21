Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golden Knights-Coyotes Sum

November 21, 2018 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vegas 0 2 0 1—3
Arizona 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Stepan 5 (Chychrun), 19:08.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Nosek 2 (Smith, McNabb), 5:50. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Tuch, Eakin), 15:51.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Stepan 6 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 13:11 (pp).

Overtime_5, Vegas, Pacioretty 6 (Theodore), 3:36.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vegas 11-6-3-5_25. Arizona 12-3-6_21.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 10-8-1 (21 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 4-5-2 (25-22).

A_14,151 (17,125). T_2:38.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons