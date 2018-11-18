Golden Knights-Oilers Sum

Vegas 1 3 2—6 Edmonton 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 12 (Caggiula, Benning), 0:52. 2, Vegas, Karlsson 5 (Theodore, Smith), 12:57. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 8 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 16:33 (pp).

Second Period_4, Vegas, Eakin 8, 2:21 (sh). 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Theodore, Tuch), 3:53. 6, Vegas, Marchessault 9 (Smith, Miller), 4:33 (pp).

Third Period_7, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Miller, Karlsson), 0:34. 8, Vegas, Smith 4 (Marchessault, Miller), 3:04. 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 12 (Caggiula), 3:44.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-12-13_31. Edmonton 10-10-12_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 9-8-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 5-8-1 (31-25).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.