Golden Knights-Oilers Sums

November 18, 2018 10:48 pm
 
Vegas 1 3 2—6
Edmonton 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 12 (Caggiula, Benning), 0:52. 2, Vegas, Karlsson 5 (Theodore, Smith), 12:57. 3, Edmonton, Chiasson 8 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 16:33 (pp). Penalties_McNabb, VGK, (holding), 15:44.

Second Period_4, Vegas, Eakin 8, 2:21 (sh). 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Theodore, Tuch), 3:53. 6, Vegas, Marchessault 9 (Smith, Miller), 4:33 (pp). Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (boarding), 0:40; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (hooking), 4:16; McDavid, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:33; Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 8:33.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Miller, Karlsson), 0:34. 8, Vegas, Smith 4 (Marchessault, Miller), 3:04. 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 12 (Caggiula), 3:44. Penalties_Caggiula, EDM, (elbowing), 15:06.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-12-13_31. Edmonton 10-10-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 9-8-1 (32 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 5-8-1 (31-25).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

