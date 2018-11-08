Golden Knights-Senators Sum

Vegas 2 1 2—5 Ottawa 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Miller, Tuch), 15:26 (pp). 2, Vegas, Theodore 2 (Hunt, Karlsson), 19:40 (pp).

Second Period_3, Vegas, Holden 1 (Tuch, Eakin), 17:21. 4, Ottawa, Duchene 5 (Stone, Chabot), 17:50.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Dzingel 7 (Tierney, Borowiecki), 6:57. 6, Ottawa, Chabot 5, 8:01. 7, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Reaves, Bellemare), 9:16. 8, Vegas, Bellemare 3 (Miller), 12:00.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-12-14_42. Ottawa 8-10-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-6-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 6-5-3 (42-37).

A_15,213 (18,572). T_2:38.

Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Libor Suchanek.

