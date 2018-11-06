Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

MAYAKOBA GOLF CLASSIC

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Course: El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort. Yardage: 6,987. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,296,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patton Kizzire.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Notes: Jordan Spieth makes his first appearance in Mayakoba, and his final appearance before getting married. … Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau give the field three of the top 15 players in the world. … For the second straight week, a fall event on the PGA Tour has a higher strength-of-field rating than the Rolex Series event on the European Tour. … Chris Stroud is the only player to compete at Mayakoba every year since it began in 2007. … Abraham Ancer is among seven Mexican professionals in the field, three of whom have full PGA Tour cards. … Fred Funk won the inaugural tournament at age 50. … Graeme McDowell is the only player born outside the U.S. to have won in Mayakoba. … Kizzire, who beat Fowler by one shot last year, won twice in four tournaments when he added a title at the Sony Open. He didn’t have another top 10 the rest of the season and got the last spot into the Tour Championship.

Next week: RSM Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,763. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $440,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p .m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland.

Last tournament: Scott Parel won the Invesco QQQ Championship.

Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Notes: Only the top six players have a mathematical chance of winning the Charles Schwab Cup. Langer and Parel have to win the tournament to capture the Cup. The others are Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly, Scott McCarron and David Toms. … Because Langer is leading, he could still win the Schwab Cup if Parel finishes out of the top five, Jimenez is not a runner-up and the other three do not win. Parel could win with a finish as low as fourth. … Steve Stricker (No. 13) is the only player among the 36-man field not playing. Stricker ends the year with $1,196,235 in seven events. Stricker played 12 times on the PGA Tour and earned $582,566. … Langer has won the Schwab Cup three times in the last four years.

Next tournament: PNC Father-Son Challenge on Dec. 14-16.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

NEDBANK CHALLENGE

Site: Sun City, South Africa.

Course: Gary Player CC. Yardage: 7,831. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Branden Grace.

Last week: Justin Rose won the Turkish Airlines Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Notes: Rory McIlroy is the highest-rated player in the field based on the world ranking (No. 6) and the Race to Dubai (No. 8). … McIlroy is making his third Rolex Series start of the year. He also played the BMW PGA Championship and the Irish Open. … Sergio Garcia is making his second start since the Ryder Cup. He won the Andalucia Masters three weeks ago. … The tournament has been part of the European Tour schedule since 2014. It dates to 1981 as a five-man field, with Johnny Miller defeating Seve Ballesteros in a playoff that lasted nine holes. … Nick Price defeated Tiger Woods in a playoff in 1998. … Grace last year became the first South African winner of the Nedbank Challenge since Trevor Immelman in 2007.

Next week: DP World Tour Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

BLUE BAY LPGA

Site: Hainan Island, China.

Course: Jian Lake Blue Bay GC. Yardage: 6,675. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Tuesday-Friday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Shanshan Feng.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the TOTO Japan Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: The tournament starts Wednesday to give players a head start returning to Florida for the final event of the year. … This is the fifth straight event in Asia, and the final event to qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship. … The field for the season finale includes the top 72 LPGA members and anyone who has won at least one official LPGA event this year. … Hataoka became the fourth multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this year, joining Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung Hyun Park and Brooke Henderson. … Hataoka moved to No. 7 in the world, making her the first Japanese player in the top 10 since Ai Miyazato in June 2013. … Through 30 official events this year, the average age of the LPGA Tour winner is 25.

Next week: CME Group Tour Championship.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters, Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira. Online: www.jgto.org

PGA Tour of Australasia: New South Wales Open, Twin Creeks Golf & CC, Luddenham, Australia. Defending champion: Jason Scrivener. Online: www.pga.org.au

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Neuquen Argentina Classic, Chapelco GC, Nequen, Argentina. Defending champion: Julian Etulain. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Korean Tour: KPGA Tour Championship, Golfzon County GC, Anseong, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

WOMEN

Korean LPGA: ADT CAPS Championship, Ferrum Club (East), Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Han-sol Ji. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Itoen Ladies Golf Tournament, Great Island Club, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Mami Fukuda. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

