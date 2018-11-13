Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Fla.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $375,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (ABC Sports).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: Gaby Lopez won the Blue Bay LPGA.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: Lopez became the 10th player to win her first LPGA Tour event this year. … Jutanugarn already has clinched LPGA player of the year and the money title. She is leading the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average and is the No. 1 seed in the Race to the CME Globe. No player has won all four awards in the same season. … The field features 17 of the top 20 in the women’s world ranking. … Eleven players have surpassed $1 million in earnings this year. A year ago, 17 players finished the season with at least $1 million. … Lexi Thompson is playing for just the third time since the Evian Championship in September. She needs a victory to extend her streak of winning at least once each year since 2013. … Thompson last year missed a 2-foot putt on the last hole that would have won the tournament and put her at No. 1 in the world. She now is at No. 8 in the world. … Inbee Park (No. 4) is the only player from the top 10 who isn’t playing. Park has played just 13 times on the LPGA Tour this year and still is 13th on the money list.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: www.lpga.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course). Yardage: 7,675. Par: 72.

Purse: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1,333,300.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Lee Westwood won the Nedbank Challenge.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Notes: Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are the only two players who can win the Race to Dubai in the final event of the European Tour season. … Justin Rose, No. 3 in the Race to Dubai is not playing. … Rose is the only player from among the top 30 in the standings who is not playing this week. … Two Americans in the top 5, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele, are in the field. This will be the first regular European Tour event Schauffele plays. … Westwood had gone 89 starts in European Tour-sanctioned events since his last victory. … This will be the seventh tournament where Europe has a stronger field than the PGA Tour. … Westwood won the first season-ending event in Dubai in 2009. … Rory McIlroy (2015) and Alvaro Quiros (2011) are the only players to win twice in Dubai in the same season.

Next week: UBS Hong Kong Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course: Sea Island Resort. Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70 (Seaside); Yardage: 7,058. Par: 72 (Plantation).

Purse: $6.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,152,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Austin Cook.

Last week: Matt Kuchar won the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Notes: This is the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year before resuming in January in Kapalua. … Webb Simpson at No. 20 is the highest-ranked player in the field at Sea Island. … Matt Kuchar (Mayakoba) and Kevin Tway (Safeway Open) are the only two fall winners who were not previously eligible for the Masters. … Kuchar lives at Sea Island but is playing the Australian Open this week. … Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk makes his third straight start. He tied for sixth last week at Mayakoba. … Dru Love, the son of tournament host Davis Love III, is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the third time. This is his sixth PGA Tour start this year. … For five of the last six winners at Sea Island, it was their first PGA Tour victory. … LSU freshman Garrett Barber is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. He teamed with Cole Hammer of Texas to win the U.S. Amateur Four-ball Championship. Barber won the Jones Cup at Ocean Forest in January.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 3-6.

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

EMIRATES AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Site: Sydney.

Course: The Lakes GC.

Purse: $1.25 million.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Cameron Davis.

Notes: This is the first of 12 tournaments worldwide serving as British Open qualifiers. The leading three players not already exempt from the top 10 and ties earn a spot at Royal Portrush next summer. … Matt Kuchar leads a strong American contingent in the field that includes BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker and Brendan Steele. … Kuchar and Kyle Stanley are playing the World Cup next week in Australia. … Oklahoma State star Viktor Hovland is playing on a sponsor’s exemption, along with Norman Xiong. … This is the fourth-oldest national championship behind the British Open, U.S. Open and Canadian Open. … Jordan Spieth is not playing for the first time since 2013. He is getting married in Dallas next week.

Next week: World Cup of Golf.

Online: www.pga.org.au

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Phoenix, Phoenix CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Brooks Koepka. Online: www.jgto.org

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Argentina Open, Pilara GC, Pilar, Argentina. Defending champion: Brady Schnell. Online: www.pgatour/la/en

WOMEN

Japan LPGA: Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, Elieres GC (Matsuyama), Ehime, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

