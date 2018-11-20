Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Golf Glance

November 20, 2018 9:45 am
 
3 min read
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

ISPS HANDA WORLD CUP OF GOLF

Site: Melbourne, Australia.

Course: The Metropolitan GC. Yardage: 7,308. Par: 72.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.2 million for each player.

Television: Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Format: Stroke play for 72 holes. Fourballs in the first and third rounds, foursomes in the second and fourth rounds.

Defending champion: Denmark (Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen).

Last time: Kjeldsen and Olesen delivered key birdies at Kingston Heath to hold off rallies by China, France and Sweden to give Denmark its first World Cup.

Notes: The tournament began in 1953 as the Canada Cup. It has been on 20 countries or territories over the years. … Marc Leishman at No. 21 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. He teams with Cameron Smith (No. 33) for Australia. … The only other team with both players among the top 50 in the world is England, which has Tyrrell Hatton (No. 25) and Ian Poulter (No. 39). … The Americans are represented by Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley. Kuchar won the World Cup with Gary Woodland when it was played in China. … Eleven countries have won the last 11 World Cups dating to Japan in 2002. … Abraham Ancer of Mexico goes after his second victory in Australia, having won the Australian Open last week. He is playing with Roberto Diaz.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

HONMA HONG KONG OPEN

Site: Fanling, Hong Kong.

Course: Hong Kong GC. Yardage: 6,700. Par: 70.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Wade Ormsby.

Last week: Danny Willett won the DP Tour World Championship.

Race to Dubai champion: Francesco Molinari.

Notes: This is the first event of the next European Tour season. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour. … The field features Tommy Fleetwood and the last two Masters champions, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia. … The Hong Kong Open became part of the European Tour in 2002, won by Jose Maria Olazabal. … Miguel Angel Jimenez is in the field. He has won the tournament four times. … To commemorate 60 years of the Hong Kong Open, admission is free for anyone 60 and older. … Shubhankar Sharma of India was voted European Tour rookie of the year. He also leads the money list on the Asian Tour. … Reed played the Hong Kong Open two years ago and tied for 43rd.

Next week: Mauritus Open and Australian PGA Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com or www.asiantour.com

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Charles Howell III won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 3-6.

FedEx Cup leader: Charles Howell III.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Lexi Thompson won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Race to CME Globe winner: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Seungsu Han. Online: www.jgto.org

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Spanish Open, La Quinta Golf & CC, Marbella, Spain. Defending champion: Azahara Munoz. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Teresa Lu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

