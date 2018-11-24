Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Grady scores 30 to lead Davidson past Northeastern, 78-69

November 24, 2018 3:40 pm
 
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 30 points, KiShawn Pritchett grabbed 10 rebounds and Davidson beat Northeastern 78-69 on Saturday.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 16, Luka Brajkovic added 12 and both players had five rebounds apiece for Davidson.

Tomas Murphy’s jump shot with 8:55 before halftime put Northeastern up 22-18. Grady responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer, Gundmundsson buried a 3 and Davidson (4-1) was in front the rest of the way. Davidson extended its lead to 52-38 in the second half. Jordan Roland’s 3 brought the Huskies within 69-66, but Northeastern missed five of its last six shots from the field, three of its last four three throws and turned it over twice.

Roland scored 23 for Northeastern (2-3), Murphy 12, Donnell Gresham Jr. 11 and Bolden Brace 10. The Huskies have dropped three straight surrendering 79 points a game.

