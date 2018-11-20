Listen Live Sports

Grambling ends 2-game skid dumping Champion Christian

November 20, 2018 11:56 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Dallas Polk-Hilliard scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Grambling snapped a two-game losing streak, beating Champion Christian 99-58 on Tuesday night.

Grambling (2-2) led 49-27 at the break and were never challenged the rest of the way.

Axel Mpoyo came off the bench to score 17 points with seven boards, four assists and three blocked shots. Ivy Smith Jr. had 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block. Nigel Ribeiro made all five of his shots for 10 points.

Grambling sped to a 21-4 lead after a dunk by Prince Moss. The Tigers shot 38 of 64 (59 percent) from the floor.

Vernon Burns led Champion Christian with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals. Xavier Chambers had 12 points, while Javan McBurrows tallied 11.

Champion Christian is a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics.

