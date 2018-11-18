Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Grandison scores career-high 24, Holy Cross tops Siena 57-45

November 18, 2018 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jacob Grandison made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points, Austin Butler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Holy Cross beat Siena 57-45 on Sunday.

Holy Cross trailed 32-27 early in the second half before going on a 14-0 run, ending in back-to-back 3-pointers by Grandison. Matt Faw and Grandison each hit a 3-pointer to put Holy Cross up 15 with 4:55 left and the Crusaders led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jehyve Floyd had five blocks and three steals for Holy Cross (3-2), which played just seven players.

Evan Fisher led Siena (2-2) with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Freshman Sloan Seymour was 2 of 10 from 3-point range as Siena shot 21 percent from distance. The Saints play their home opener on Wednesday against Lehigh.

Advertisement

The first free-throw attempt came with 7:40 remaining in the second half as the two teams combined to go 0 for 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team