Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Graves helps Sacramento State beat CSU Fullerton 87-82 in OT

November 25, 2018 12:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Graves nearly had his second triple-double of the season to help Sacramento State beat CSU Fullerton 87-82 in overtime on Saturday night.

The 6-foot Graves scored 19 of his 22 points after the first half, including six in overtime, grabbed 12 boards and handed out eight assists, reaching double-digit rebounds for the second time this season after recording a triple-double in the season opener .

CSU Fullerton took its only lead after halftime on Jamal Smith’s free throw to open the overtime scoring at 73-72. The Hornets (3-0) then went on a 14-3 run to take a 10-point lead on Graves’ pair of free throws with 43 seconds left.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa and Ethan Esposito added 14 points each, and Joshua Patton scored 12 for Sacramento State.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jackson Rowe scored 17 points, Kyle Allman added 15 and Austen Awosika 14 for the Titans (2-5).

CSU Fullerton erased most of an 18-point, second-half deficit with an 18-4 run and pulled even at 70 with 1:08 left in the second half. The teams traded a pair of free throws before each missed a shot on their final possessions of regulation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending