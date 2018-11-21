Listen Live Sports

Graves lifts Sac St. past UC Davis in 70-year-old rivalry

November 21, 2018
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Graves made a layup with 11 seconds left to give Sacramento State a 58-55 win over UC Davis on Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center, the home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

It was the 117th meeting between the schools.

Siler Schneider made back-to-back 3 pointers, the last one with 4:50 left, and then the Aggies missed their last six shots as Sacramento State (2-0) went on a 9-0 run. Osi Nwachukwu’s tip-in brought the Hornets within 55-54 with 2:01 left before Graves’ layup. Schneider missed a jump shot with seven seconds left.

Graves, Joshua Patton and Ethan Esposito scored 11 points apiece for Sacramento State, which was 22-of-57 shooting while UC Davis (1-5) was 22 of 59.

Schneider paced the Aggies with 15 points and TJ Shorts II scored 11.

Sacramento State leads the series, 67-50, which dates to the 1948-49 season, the first year the Hornets began playing basketball.

The Hornets’ 2-0 start is their second in the last five years. The 2015-16 team started 4-0.

