The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Greece: Clashes break out ahead of Champions league game

November 27, 2018 1:09 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Clashes have broken out inside Greece’s Olympic Stadium ahead of a Champions League match between AEK Athens and Ajax.

Riot police dispersed home fans who threw plastic bottles and other objects at visiting supporters.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

Police also clashed with mostly Greek fans in parts of central Athens earlier Tuesday and late Monday. Rival Greek supporters were involved in the violence near the city’s police headquarters. Traffic was blocked after youths hurled petrol bombs at rival supporters and police.

