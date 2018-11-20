Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Greece investigates display of Nazi symbols at Estonia game

November 20, 2018 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor is investigating the display of a Nazi symbol by home fans during a Greece’s match against Estonia in Athens in the UEFA Nations League.

The investigation by a prosecutor for racist violence was ordered Tuesday following a complaint by Greece’s Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis.

Photos from Sunday’s match at the Athens Olympic Stadium showed a small group of black-clad Greek fans displaying a banner with a Nazi symbol and burning a Turkish flag in the stands.

Vassiliadis said soccer officials should have removed the banner immediately. He said: “everything possible should be done to stop these people blackening the name of our country and of our national squad.”

Advertisement

Estonia won the game 1-0.

Right-wing extremism rose during Greece’s financial crisis, with the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party gaining parliamentary representation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference