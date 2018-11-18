Green helps Kentucky hold off VMI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 90 seconds, to help No. 10 Kentucky hold off VMI 92-82 on Sunday night.

Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half 3-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.

Tyler Creammer responded with the Keydets’ final 3 to get within 89-82 before Green made two free throws with 33 seconds left. PJ Washington (19 points) made a free throw with 17 seconds left to seal Kentucky’s third consecutive win.

Bubba Parham had career highs of 10 3-pointers for 35 points for VMI (3-2).

No. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 101, TENNESSEE TECH 33

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to lead Michigan State to a victory against Tennessee Tech, tying the largest margin of victory in program history.

Ward’s status for the game was uncertain after missing the final 32 minutes of Wednesday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe with a right ankle sprain.

Michigan State (3-1) had a 19-0 run to close first half, and an 11-0 run to open the second half for a 53-14 lead.

Tennessee Tech (0-5) had closed the deficit to 23-14 with a Corey Tillery 3-pointer with 7:42 left in the first half until the Spartans’ explosion.

Micaiah Henry and Garrett Golday had six points apiece to lead Tennessee Tech.

No. 12 KANSAS STATE 64, PENN 48

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Dean Wade scored 17 points, and No. 12 Kansas State overcame an early deficit to beat Penn in the second semifinal at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Kamau Stokes added 16 points and Xavier Sneed had 11 for the Wildcats (4-0), who will face Missouri in Monday night’s championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.

Devon Goodman scored 18 points and Michael Wang added 14 for the Quakers (4-1), who led by as many as eight points in the first half.

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 89, No. 23 PURDUE 83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat in the Charleston Classic championship.

The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline’s 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.

After Carsen Edwards tied things at 77-all with a layup with 4:21 to go, Hill hit a driving basket and got fouled to put the Hokies ahead 80-77.

Hill followed with a 3-pointer and Purdue (4-1) could not recover.

Edwards finished with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more, for the Boilermakers.

No. 18 MICHIGAN 66, PROVIDENCE 47

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead Michigan to a victory over Providence and the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.

Jon Teske added 17 points for the Wolverines (5-0), who had three straight wins away from home in the past week.

David Duke had 12 points for Providence (3-2), which was held to just 28 percent shooting by a Michigan defense that has given up an average of 47 points per game.

Providence made just two of 18 shots from 3-point range.

Michigan, which had 15 3-pointers in its semifinal win on Saturday, was 6 of 18 from 3-point range. But the Wolverines outscored the Friars 32-22 in the paint, led by Brazdeikis and Teske, who converted 14 of their 24 shots.

Michigan led 35-22 after closing the first half on a 14-2 run. Consecutive 3-pointers from Isaiah Livers pushed the lead to 44-29, and the Wolverines pulled away late.

