The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Greenwood’s 27 leads SE Louisiana past Louisiana College

November 26, 2018 10:43 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood missed just two shots on his way to a career-high 27 points with 10 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana beat Division III Louisiana College 86-71 on Monday night.

Greenwood finished 12 of 14 and blocked four shots at the other end. Marlain Veal added 18 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds and Keith Charleston scored 13 and distributed four assists for Southeastern Louisiana (3-4).

The Lions were 34-of-56 shooting (60.7 percent) but 13 of 23 (56.5) from the foul line. And despite Greenwood’s efforts on the glass, Louisiana College outrebounded the Lions 32-30.

Devon Washington led Louisiana College with 17 points, Kae’ron Baker 14 and Jacquez Coleman 10. The Wildcats’ 10 3-pointers doubled up the five posted by Southeastern Louisiana.

The Lions led 40-31 at halftime, and after Veal’s layup four seconds into the second half were ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

