Grizzlies-Jazz, Box

MEMPHIS (110)

Anderson 0-4 2-4 2, Jackson Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Gasol 6-12 3-6 17, Conley 7-18 11-13 28, Temple 5-10 1-2 12, Casspi 1-1 2-4 4, Rabb 0-0 1-2 1, Mack 7-11 1-1 19, Selden 2-3 0-2 5, M.Brooks 1-1 0-0 3, D.Brooks 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-75 21-34 110.

UTAH (100)

Ingles 6-13 4-5 19, Favors 5-9 1-2 12, Gobert 3-5 3-6 9, Rubio 9-17 1-2 22, Allen 3-8 1-2 9, O’Neale 2-6 1-2 5, Crowder 6-10 2-4 18, Niang 1-3 0-0 3, Exum 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 36-77 14-25 100.

Memphis 29 24 30 27—110 Utah 31 29 18 22—100

3-Point Goals_Memphis 13-26 (Mack 4-6, Conley 3-6, Gasol 2-4, Selden 1-1, M.Brooks 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Temple 1-4, D.Brooks 0-2), Utah 14-36 (Crowder 4-7, Rubio 3-7, Ingles 3-8, Allen 2-7, Favors 1-2, Niang 1-2, O’Neale 0-1, Exum 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 39 (Gasol 10), Utah 39 (Gobert 16). Assists_Memphis 23 (Gasol 7), Utah 21 (Rubio 11). Total Fouls_Memphis 29, Utah 25. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Delay of game). A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.