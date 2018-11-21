Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Spurs, Box

November 21, 2018 11:05 pm
 
MEMPHIS (104)

Anderson 4-4 0-0 9, Jackson Jr. 3-4 1-2 9, M.Gasol 6-13 8-8 20, Conley 11-23 5-5 30, Temple 2-7 0-0 4, Casspi 5-6 1-2 11, Green 5-8 0-0 12, Mack 0-4 1-2 1, Selden 0-6 2-2 2, M.Brooks 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 39-81 18-21 104.

SAN ANTONIO (103)

Gay 7-10 6-6 21, Cunningham 2-4 1-2 7, Aldridge 6-20 7-9 19, Forbes 3-11 0-0 6, DeRozan 10-20 4-5 24, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 2-3 3-3 8, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 4-7 4-4 15, Belinelli 0-4 1-1 1. Totals 35-81 26-30 103.

Memphis 30 31 20 23—104
San Antonio 32 27 18 26—103

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-25 (Conley 3-7, Jackson Jr. 2-2, Green 2-3, Anderson 1-1, M.Brooks 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Temple 0-2, Selden 0-2, Mack 0-2, M.Gasol 0-4), San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 3-4, Cunningham 2-4, Gay 1-2, Bertans 1-2, Pondexter 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Belinelli 0-2, Forbes 0-6). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Memphis 40 (M.Gasol 10), San Antonio 42 (Aldridge 11). Assists_Memphis 21 (Conley 9), San Antonio 21 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 25, San Antonio 20. Technicals_Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff, Jackson Jr., Green, Aldridge. A_18,354 (18,581).

