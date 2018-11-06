Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Warriors, Box

November 6, 2018 12:57 am
 
MEMPHIS (101)

Anderson 1-5 2-2 4, Jackson Jr. 6-16 3-6 15, Gasol 2-2 4-4 8, Conley 4-8 0-1 9, Temple 6-10 0-0 13, Rabb 2-3 0-0 4, Mack 5-10 3-4 15, Selden 3-9 0-0 7, M.Brooks 3-7 0-0 8, D.Brooks 6-13 4-4 18. Totals 38-83 16-21 101.

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Durant 7-11 8-8 22, D.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 4-4 4, Curry 6-17 4-4 19, Thompson 11-21 2-2 27, McKinnie 6-9 0-0 14, Looney 4-5 1-2 9, Jerebko 2-4 2-2 7, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 4-8 1-1 13, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-81 22-23 117.

Memphis 31 27 15 28—101
Golden State 29 29 34 25—117

3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-27 (M.Brooks 2-4, Mack 2-4, D.Brooks 2-4, Selden 1-3, Temple 1-4, Conley 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-3), Golden State 13-24 (Cook 4-5, Curry 3-6, Thompson 3-7, McKinnie 2-3, Jerebko 1-1, Evans 0-1, Durant 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 30 (Gasol 10), Golden State 46 (Looney 9). Assists_Memphis 31 (Gasol 9), Golden State 29 (Curry 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, Golden State 25. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), D.Brooks, Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,596).

