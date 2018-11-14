Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Guerrero scores 26, lifts Samford past Miles College 66-57

November 14, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ruben Guerrero scored 26 points, including a drive in the paint that lifted Samford into the lead for keeps, and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs defeated Division II Miles College 88-57 to remain unbeaten Wednesday night.

The teams traded the lead six times in the second half, Miles moving ahead 49-48 on a Nathan Sheffield 3-pointer with nine minutes to play. Guerrero and Kevion Nolan made four-straight free throws to tie, then came Guerrero’s drive for the lead with 5:44 remaining and Samford, off to its best start in a decade, led by as many as 11 down the stretch.

Josh Sharkey and Myron Gordon scored 10 points apiece for Samford (4-0).

Jelani Watson-Gayle led the Golden Bears with 14 points and the D-II team scrapped all game with Samford, the teams going through five ties and 11 lead changes.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated