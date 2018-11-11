Guest leads hot-shooting Boston University in 94-57 win

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Guest scored 15 points, Jack Hemphill added 14 with 12 rebounds and Boston University shot 70 percent from the field in the first half to run away from Division III Emerson College 94-57 on Sunday.

Fletcher Tynen’s layup capped Boston University’s 11-2 opening run and the Terriers (2-1) hit 23 of 36 field goals and 9 of 14 3-pointers (64 percent) en route to a 57-30 halftime lead in which all 10 players scored at least three points.

Hemphill’s layup capped a 16-8 run for a 37-point lead early in the second half. The Terriers never trailed and were never threatened in the programs’ first-ever meeting.

Tynen scored 14 points, Andrew Petcash hit all three of his 3-pointers and the Terriers outrebounded the Lions 50-31.

Jack O’Connor scored 22 points and Zach Waterhouse 13 for Emerson.

