Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gustafson, No. 13 Iowa women beat Oral Roberts 90-77

November 9, 2018 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 23 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks as No. 13 Iowa never trailed Friday night in its 90-77 win over Oral Roberts.

Hannah Stewart added 19 points, Alexis Sevillian scored 18 and Makenzie Meyer 13 for Iowa (1-0).

Stewart scored six points during a 15-3 run over the first four minutes and Oral Roberts (1-1) trailed by double figures the rest of the way. A 9-2 spurt midway through the second quarter gave the Hawkeyes a 28-point lead and they went into the fourth leading 68-47.

ORU hit seven of its 16 3-pointers in the fourth, trimming its deficit to 86-75 with 37 seconds left but Stewart answered with a 3-point play.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lakota Beatty had a career-high 26 points and Maya Mayberry scored 16 for the Golden Eagles.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline