Hall, Frederking pace Evansville past Wyoming 86-78

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — John Hall and Noah Frederking scored back-to-back layups as Evansville regained control in the final 2:24 and defeated Wyoming 86-78 Wednesday night in the Missouri Valley/Mountain West challenge.

Hall finished with a career-high 21 points and added 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Frederking added 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting, Shamar Givance scored 12 and K.J. Riley 10 for the Purple Aces (3-3), who remain unbeaten at home this season.

Justin James poured in 34 points on 11-for-24 shooting and added 11 of 14 at the free-throw line with 20 rebounds for the Cowboys (2-5). The double-double were career highs for points and boards.

Wyoming trailed 33-24 at halftime but opened the second half with a takeaway and a quick score, catching up 45-44 in six minutes via a 20-12 run with James scoring seven. James scored on a jumper, lifting the Cowboys to a 73-72 lead with 2:37 left.

Advertisement

Evansville coach Walter McCarty and Wyoming’s Allen Edwards were teammates at Kentucky.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.