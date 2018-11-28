Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hall, Frederking pace Evansville past Wyoming 86-78

November 28, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — John Hall and Noah Frederking scored back-to-back layups as Evansville regained control in the final 2:24 and defeated Wyoming 86-78 Wednesday night in the Missouri Valley/Mountain West challenge.

Hall finished with a career-high 21 points and added 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Frederking added 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting, Shamar Givance scored 12 and K.J. Riley 10 for the Purple Aces (3-3), who remain unbeaten at home this season.

Justin James poured in 34 points on 11-for-24 shooting and added 11 of 14 at the free-throw line with 20 rebounds for the Cowboys (2-5). The double-double were career highs for points and boards.

Wyoming trailed 33-24 at halftime but opened the second half with a takeaway and a quick score, catching up 45-44 in six minutes via a 20-12 run with James scoring seven. James scored on a jumper, lifting the Cowboys to a 73-72 lead with 2:37 left.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Evansville coach Walter McCarty and Wyoming’s Allen Edwards were teammates at Kentucky.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor