The Associated Press
 
Hall of Fame Classic to tip after class inducted in KC

November 19, 2018 6:44 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Houston star Otis Birdsong, North Carolina standout Sam Perkins and Sidney Moncrief of Arkansas led the eight-member class inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Southern California’s Paul Westphal, Morgan State star Marvin Webster and Arizona’s Sean Elliott along with longtime coaches Danny Miles of Oregon Tech and John Kresse of College of Charleston were also inducted during weekend festivities in Kansas City.

The class was announced earlier this year.

The festivities conclude with the Hall of Fame Classic, where Nebraska plays Missouri State and Texas Tech faces USC in Monday night’s semifinals. The third-place and championship games are Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

