Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez rides 6,000th win

November 30, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez rode his 6,000th career winner in North America, guiding Singapore Trader to victory Friday at Aqueduct.

He joins Hall of Famer Edgar Prado, Mario Pino and Perry Wayne Ouzts as the only active riders to reach the milestone and the 18th overall.

Velazquez says reaching the plateau on Friday was “just another number” and it won’t be until he looks back at his career that he’ll “know I accomplished something great.”

He reached the milestone on a horse trainer by Todd Pletcher, who also gave Velazquez a leg up on his 5,000th winner in 2013.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old rider began his career in his native Puerto Rico before coming to the U.S. in 1990, when he rode 109 winners.

Velazquez won the Kentucky Derby in 2011 and 2017, the Belmont Stakes twice and ridden 15 Breeders’ Cup champions.

Away from the track, he is chairman of The Jockeys’ Guild board of directors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor