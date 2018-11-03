Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hampton beats Div.-III NY Maritime 51-10

November 3, 2018 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Delmon Williams threw for three touchdowns and Hampton beat Div.-III Maritime (NY) 51-10 on Saturday.

Williams had 210 yards passing for the Pirates (5-3). Raeshad Herriott ran for 70 yards and two scores and Byron Barney had 66 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

William Robinson ran for a 2-yard score to cap the team’s first drive and Herriott followed up with a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Pirates an early 14-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter. Later, Williams threw a 25-yard score to Barney, and in the second quarter, Herriott ran for a 30-yard touchdown and Hampton led 28-0 at halftime.

The Pirates outgained Maritime 416-172 yards.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Maritime scored its only touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game, adding to its second quarter field goal, for the final score.

John Lynn threw for 127 yards and a touchdown for Maritime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad