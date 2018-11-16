Hampton scores 32; Youngstown State beats Columbia 94-83

NEW YORK (AP) — Kendale Hampton scored a career-high 32 points to lead Youngstown State to a 94-83 victory over Columbia on Friday night in the Johnny Bach Classic.

Hampton was 10 of 17 from the floor, made seven 3-pointers and all five of his free-throw attempts. Garrett Covington added 16 points for the Penguins (2-2). Antwan Maxwell Jr. had 12 points and Devin Morgan chipped in 10.

Mike Smith scored 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting to lead Columbia (0-2). Quinton Adlesh added 12 points.

Morgan and Hampton each scored five points with a 3-pointer during a 10-2 spurt to stretch the Penguins’ lead to 62-48, and Youngstown State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Advertisement

It was just the second meeting between the schools and the first since 1982, which Youngstown State won 55-51.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.