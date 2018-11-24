Listen Live Sports

Hansen, Dotson lead Savannah St past Alcorn St 80-75

November 24, 2018 5:17 pm
 
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Romani Hansen came off the bench to score 19 points and Jaquan Dotson hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 to power Savannah State to an 80-75 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Jahlin Smith finished with 14 points and nine rebounds and reserve Tyrell Harper added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-4), who outscored the Braves (1-5) at the foul line 18-8.

DeShaw Andrews paced Alcorn State with 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Maurice Howard totaled 18 points and nine assists, Khari Jabriel Allen scored 16 and Devon Brewer added 10 points and nine boards.

Andrews and Howard combined for 25 first-half points to help the Braves take a 40-36 lead at intermission. Alcorn State upped its lead to 50-41 on an Andrews 3-pointer with 16:20 left to play. The Tigers took their first lead of the second half, 62-61, on Hansen’s 3-pointer with 6:28 remaining and never trailed again.

