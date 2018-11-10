Listen Live Sports

Hansen throws 4 TDs, Arkansas State swamps Coastal Carolina

November 10, 2018 8:47 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Justice Hansen had three scoring tosses in the first half as Arkansas State took an early lead and then coasted to a 44-16 victory over Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday.

Hansen, who threw for 253 yards on 18-of-20 passing, hit Omar Bayless and Reed Tyler on short scoring passes in the first and then nailed Marcel Murray on a 14-yard TD toss for a 20-6 lead with 5:39 left in the second quarter. Warren Wand ran it in from the 7 with 1:24 left in the half to take a 27-6 lead into the break.

Hansen had his final scoring pass in the third when he hit Wand from the 20 for a 34-6 lead with 8:44 remaining in the quarter.

Kirk Merritt caught 11 passes for 180 yards for the Red Wolves (6-4, 3-3) who have won three of their last four games.

Fred Payton threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina (5-5, 2-4).

