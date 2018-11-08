Harassment trial of ex-Senators executive reset for December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The harassment trial of former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has been rescheduled for Dec. 20.

The nonjury trial was to have begun Friday in Buffalo City Court.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in Buffalo in May.

Lee faces up to 15 days in jail if convicted on the violation charge of harassment. Lee was suspended by the Senators and then resigned in August after 23 years with the team.

The driver’s lawyer, Charles Desmond, told The Associated Press on Thursday his client is suffering “a lot of pain and emotional distress” and is receiving medical treatment and counseling.

Desmond plans a civil suit against Lee once the trial is completed.

