The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Harden out again for Rockets, likely to return Saturday

November 2, 2018 6:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden is missing his third straight game with a strained left hamstring and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says he will probably return Saturday.

Harden has worked out without discomfort but the Rockets are playing on back-to-back nights, starting Friday at Brooklyn.

Because he wouldn’t use Harden in both games after returning from injury, D’Antoni is opting to wait the extra day and bring Harden back Saturday at Chicago. He says if the Rockets were just playing Friday and then been off, Harden likely would have played against the Nets.

The league MVP was hurt near the end of a loss to Utah on Oct. 24 and Houston had been routed in both games since.

