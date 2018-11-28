Listen Live Sports

Hawkins 27, Jordan’s key FTs; St. Francis tops Presbyterian

November 28, 2018 9:30 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins scored 27 points with four 3-pointers, Jalen Jordan sank a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining and St. Francis (Brooklyn) edged Presbyterian 90-86 Wednesday night in a game that saw five ties and 13 lead changes.

St. Francis (4-3) had surged ahead by as many as nine in the second half when the Blue Hose began to chip away with an 18-10 run over five minutes, knotting the score at 81 with 1:59 remaining when Francois Lewis drove, was fouled and converted the 3-point play.

Lewis led the Blue Hose (3-4) with 35 points on 12-for-17 shooting with four 3s, five rebounds and just one turnover.

St. Francis answered when Hawkins knocked down his fourth 3-pointer and Williams followed with another and the Terriers went ahead 87-82 with 32 seconds to go.

Adam Flagler and Cory Hightower responded with a jumper and a pair of free throws and Presbyterian came within a basket with three seconds left.

Jordan was fouled and, despite Presbyterian calling a timeout between foul shots, made both and pushed the game out of reach.

Flagler finished with 17 points; Hightower 16.

