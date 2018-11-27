Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Heat, Box

November 27, 2018 10:11 pm
 
ATLANTA (115)

Prince 6-11 3-4 18, Collins 6-10 4-4 16, Dedmon 3-3 1-1 8, Young 5-12 5-6 17, Huerter 3-7 0-0 8, Bembry 3-10 0-0 6, Spellman 4-7 4-4 14, Len 3-5 3-4 9, Lin 1-4 4-5 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 4-10 3-4 12. Totals 38-80 27-32 115.

MIAMI (113)

McGruder 3-9 2-2 8, J.Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Whiteside 5-8 1-7 11, Richardson 6-17 8-9 22, Ellington 5-13 0-0 15, Winslow 5-9 0-0 11, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Olynyk 3-6 0-0 8, Adebayo 4-4 4-6 12, Wade 6-11 5-6 18. Totals 40-87 20-30 113.

Atlanta 35 33 32 15—115
Miami 38 14 34 27—113

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-31 (Prince 3-6, Spellman 2-3, Huerter 2-4, Young 2-5, Dedmon 1-1, Lin 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Len 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-2), Miami 13-38 (Ellington 5-11, J.Johnson 2-5, Olynyk 2-5, Richardson 2-8, Winslow 1-2, Wade 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-1, McGruder 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Len 7), Miami 43 (Whiteside 10). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Young 10), Miami 22 (McGruder 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Miami 25. Technicals_Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. A_19,600 (19,600).

