Hawks-Hornets, Box

ATLANTA (94)

Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Collins 3-10 3-3 9, Dedmon 4-9 0-0 9, Young 7-19 1-1 18, Huerter 4-9 0-0 12, Bembry 3-8 1-2 8, Spellman 0-4 4-4 4, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 0-10 8-10 8, Carter 0-3 2-2 2, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 5-11 0-0 10. Totals 32-93 19-22 94.

CHARLOTTE (108)

Batum 4-8 5-6 13, Williams 0-3 0-2 0, Zeller 7-9 5-6 19, Walker 6-19 6-10 19, Lamb 6-12 9-9 22, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-5 2-2 8, Bridges 4-8 1-2 9, Kaminsky 3-9 0-0 8, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Monk 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 3-6 0-0 6, Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Bacon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 28-37 108.

Atlanta 28 21 26 19— 94 Charlotte 24 31 31 22—108

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-44 (Huerter 4-7, Young 3-9, Prince 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Dedmon 1-5, Carter 0-2, Collins 0-3, Anderson 0-3, Spellman 0-3, Bazemore 0-6), Charlotte 4-20 (Kaminsky 2-5, Lamb 1-2, Walker 1-6, Batum 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 54 (Collins 10), Charlotte 44 (Batum, Kaminsky, Williams 6). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Collins, Huerter, Young 4), Charlotte 20 (Monk, Parker, Batum, Walker 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Charlotte 21. Technicals_Prince, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_12,971 (19,077).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.