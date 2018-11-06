Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Hornets, Box

November 6, 2018 9:31 pm
 
ATLANTA (102)

Huerter 2-5 3-3 7, Spellman 1-6 0-0 2, Len 6-11 0-0 12, Young 8-19 2-2 18, Bazemore 6-12 2-3 16, Bembry 2-6 0-0 5, Poythress 3-5 1-2 8, Dedmon 4-7 0-2 8, Lin 7-9 4-4 19, Carter 2-4 2-2 7, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 14-18 102.

CHARLOTTE (113)

Batum 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 8-14 1-2 20, Zeller 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 12-22 1-2 29, Lamb 5-11 1-2 13, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-5 0-0 0, Bridges 4-9 1-1 9, Hernangomez 2-2 4-4 9, Monk 5-11 2-4 13, Parker 3-6 0-3 6. Totals 45-92 10-18 113.

Atlanta 25 29 23 25—102
Charlotte 23 28 30 32—113

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-30 (Bazemore 2-7, Lin 1-1, Poythress 1-1, Carter 1-2, Bembry 1-3, Dedmon 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Len 0-3, Spellman 0-3, Young 0-7), Charlotte 13-31 (Walker 4-10, Williams 3-6, Batum 2-4, Lamb 2-4, Hernangomez 1-1, Monk 1-3, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Dedmon, Bembry 6), Charlotte 43 (Hernangomez 9). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Young 10), Charlotte 27 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Charlotte 16. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_13,955 (19,077).

